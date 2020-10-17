Finas says Pelaksana initiative recipients to be notified soon, hopes to boost Malaysia’s creative industry

Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid in a statement today said successful recipients of the first phase of Pelaksana will be notified at the soonest time possible. — CinemaOnline pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 17 — Successful recipients of the first phase of the Creative Industry Immediate Economic Action Plan (Pelaksana) will be notified by the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) at the soonest time possible.

Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid in a statement today said that Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was expected to issue the offer letters in November, subject to the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“Finas hopes that every recipient will be able to draft implementation plans to achieve the objectives of the programme,” he said.

Pelaksana was launched by Saifuddin in July to provide the much-needed help to the creative industry players through injection of funds between July and December this year.

The fund injection will aid film companies to resume production in addition to repaying differed debts due to months-long suspension in production as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zakaria said the Creative Content Accreditation and Certification Programme, a Finas’ initiative in cooperation with the Malaysian Board of Technologists and institutions of higher learning, has been open for registration since October 15.

Enquiries about the programme can be made directly to the programme secretariat at 03-41041747/ 1748 or by logging on to https://www.finas.gov.my/program-akreditasi-dan-pentauliahan-industri-kandungan-kreatif/.

Meanwhile, applications for ‘Cereka Khas Kenegaraan’ film funding and TV/OTT Programme funding through special cooperation with Astro can be made online between October 19 and November 30 at http://dkd.finas.gov.my.

“Finas hopes that these continued efforts and initiatives can boost the film industry as it faces the economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and elevate Malaysia’s film industry at the international stage,” Zakaria said. — Bernama