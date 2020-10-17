Consumer Affairs Ministry confirms 440,549 premises checked since start of MCO

A digital thermometer used to detect body temperatures, hand sanitiser and log book are pictured at the entrance of the store at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 17 — Checks have been carried out by the Enforcement Division of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) on 440,549 business premises since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to October 16.

These checks recorded 4,560 offences under various acts with seized items valued at more than RM60 million.

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s Enforcement Division today, the business premises inspected included grocery stores, supermarkets, eateries, cake and bread shops, clothing stores, vehicle workshops and other premises.

“As many as 3,377 offences were issued with compounds during the MCO period coming up to a total collection of RM1,495,752,” he said.

The statement said the highest number of offences were under the Weights and Measures Act with 2,431 cases, followed by the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (1,289 cases) and the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (367 cases).

Stringent action would be taken against any trader whether at the producers, manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers level seeking to capitalise on the supply of essential goods or engage in profiteering activities in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said.

He said, since the MCO started to date, 12 basic necessities were monitored daily by the ministry’s Enforcement Division nationwide, namely sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, rice and white bread.

Other items are powdered milk, chicken, vegetables, eggs, onions, hand sanitisers and face masks.

The 12 basic necessities were monitored at 2,711 retailers, 1,039 wholesalers, 198 manufacturers from selected districts covering 222 Parliamentary constituencies and 587 state constituencies.

Consumers are advised not to worry about food supplies and basic necessities because there are adequate supplies based on daily monitoring. Businesses are reminded to ensure that price tags for products are displayed clearly to ensure consumers are able to get proper information for comparison reasons.

People are advised to lodge complaints if there are issues regarding prices and supplies via the hotline at 1-800-886-800 or 03- 8882 6088 at the enforcement command centre (ECC) or come in person to any nearby KPDNHEP office so that appropriate action can be taken. — Bernama