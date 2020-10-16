Curfew in ESSZone extended to Nov 1

TAWAU, Oct 16 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to November 1.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the curfew covers the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“Those living in the area are prohibited from approaching or being in the waters off the seven districts between 6pm and 6am.

“The curfew has been extended to ensure the affected areas would not be encroached by terrorists, which could threaten the security, hence ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Sabah.

“Based on information gathered, militant groups involved in kidnapping for ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group are still trying to infiltrate these waters to carry out kidnapping and cross-border crime,” he said in a statement today.

Hazani said the curfew order was also to ease enforcement and monitoring on the movements of boats and for chalet operators and local fishermen to feel secure with the presence of the security force.

He said that all district police chiefs in the affected areas have also been given authority to issue permits to those applying for fishing activities and to attend urgent matter during the curfew. — Bernama