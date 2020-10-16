CMCO: Travellers advised to obtain interstate travel permit application forms online or any district police station

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the public can obtain and apply for the permit at any district police station. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Oct 16 — Travellers are advised to apply for a permit from any district police station or obtain the forms online if they need to visit or pass through states currently under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Those travelling between states from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Kuching and Kuching to KLIA, as well as between Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, will now require a permit from the police before starting the journey.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail when contacted yesterday said the public can obtain and apply for the permit at any district police station.

“These forms are also available on our PDRM website. The forms can be printed, filled and submitted to any district police station,” he added.

Those interested can view the form here.

He further explained that for travellers who needed to travel to other states besides the ones affected, do not need to apply for the permit.

“If a person needs to travel to other states such as Kelantan, that person does not need to fill in and submit the interstate permit form,” he added.

The decision for the interstate permit was made by the National Security Council (NSC) due to the increasing number of cases in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan. — Borneo Post Online