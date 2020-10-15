Total of 26 pig farms in Penang found dumping sewage directly into river, state assembly told

Pigs nearing market weight stand in a pen at Duncan Farms in Polo, Illinois, US, April 9, 2018. — Reuters file pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 15 ― A total of 26 pig farms in Kampung Selamat, Tasek Gelugor here were found to have dumped sewage and animal faeces directly into the river in the area, the Penang state assembly was told today.

State Agrotechnology and Food Safety Committee chairman Norlela Ariffin said the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) had currently referred the owners of the pig farms to court while waiting for the Penang Pig Farming Enactment 2020 to be enforced next year.

“Through the enactment, the action to demolish pig farms that do not follow the conditions ― including dumping waste into the river ― can be taken by the Local Authority (PBT),” she said when wrapping up her debate on the Supply Bill and the motion on the 2021 Development Estimates during the state assembly sitting at Dewan Sri Pinang today.

She said while waiting for the new law to take effect from January 1, 2021, the state government had, in collaboration with various agencies, taken several measures to solve river pollution problems due to the discharge of sewage from pig farms.

“Among them is the cooperation with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to set traps in the drains so that pig farm sewage waste does not directly enter the river. In addition, we are also working with Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to dispose of the pig waste, including converting it for use in the biogas industry,” she said.

Norlela said through the enactment as well, all pig farm owners were required to upgrade their farms to become closed farms and ensure that the farms have sufficient area to build sewage ponds so that the waste is not dumped into the river.

She said so far 112 applications were received to build pig farms.

Meanwhile, Norlela said although the number of pig farms had reduced in the state, the number of animals bred had increased.

“The number of pigs did not decrease even though there are less farms now. Some 60 per cent of pig farms are operating in excess capacity, that is why it has an impact on those applying for a license. This is because they (applicants) have to follow the conditions set by the Veterinary Department by taking into consideration the size and area of a farm, “ she said.

The assembly sitting continues tomorrow. ― Bernama