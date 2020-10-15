Ismail Sabri: Avoid panic buying during CMCO, shops and grocers remain open

People visit the Giant supermarket in Batu Caves to stock up on some goods before conditional movement control order (CMCO) begins, October 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has urged those who are in designated conditional movement control order (CMCO) areas to remain calm and not succumb to panic buying.

In a press briefing today, Ismail Sabri said that business premises are still operating as usual, especially those that involve necessary goods.

“Food services, vegetables and other raw goods are still being sold. Supermarkets, wet markets and even night markets are still open everyday,” he said.

Ismail said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MOA) has also monitored food producers to ensure there will be adequate supply of food and essential goods readily available.

“During this period, the government would like to urge businesses and the public to always practice self-control, including social distancing and personal hygiene, especially while buying and selling daily necessities,” he said.

On October 13, Putrajaya said all business, economic and industrial activities are allowed in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, which was placed under CMCO yesterday until October 27.

Ismail said that businesses such as food outlets are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm throughout the CMCO period.

He added that daily market operations are between 6am to 2pm and night market operations are between 4pm to 10pm and stressed that farmers markets and night markets need to follow strict SOPs which have been set and are being monitored by the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).