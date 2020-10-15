CMCO: 10km-radius restriction no longer applies, travelling within KL is okay, Ismail Sabri says

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks during a roadblock on Jalan Batu Unjur in Klang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― The previously enforced 10-km travel radius restriction during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in May no longer applies, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri also clarified that any travel within Kuala Lumpur is allowed as the capital is considered as one district, since the inter-district travel ban refers to administrative districts.

“For example if you are travelling from Cheras to Bukit Bintang, or Taman Tun Dr Ismail to Bukit Bintang, this is still within the same district,” he said in his press briefing.

Ismail Sabri was responding to reporters' questions on whether the 10-km rule still applies during the recently imposed CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Sabah, and now Labuan.

He however reminded that travelling should be limited to work purposes and buying essential supplies.

“Bear in mind that travelling purposes must only be for work or buying essential supplies and only two people are allowed,” he said.

“The areas are placed under CMCO so that we can limit movement to break the chain of Covid-19 infections. If people are allowed to move freely, then it would defeat the purpose of imposing the CMCO.”

Ismail Sabri clarified that for the CMCO, administrative districts are used rather than police or health districts.

The recent ruling has caused confusion among the public as the National Security Council has previously failed to define the borders of the districts despite banning inter-district travel.

For example, under the Ministry of Health, Kuala Lumpur has four districts rather than being counted as falling under one administrative district.

States like Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have been placed under CMCO since October 14 following the spike in Covid-19 cases, while Sabah from October 13.

Similarly, the government also announced CMCO imposed on Labuan, Sarawak from October 17 to October 30.