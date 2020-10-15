Apply to DBKL for assessment tax rebate, FT minister tells KL premise owners

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 15, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 15 — Premise owners in the capital who are unable to rent out their properties to prospective tenants can apply with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for a temporary rebate to their assessment taxes, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Federal Territories minister said in the event owners cannot rent out for reasons ranging from economic downturn to Covid-19, and their properties lie empty and idle without generating income, they can write a letter to the Mayor and DBKL stating their condition and appeal for the rebate.

“The cases will be looked at by the Mayor and DBKL, with decisions made on a case-to-case basis,” Annuar said during a press conference.

The minister added that this covers all premises in KL which fall under the regulations for paying assessment taxes.

“As to whether the rebate is partial or full, it will be left to the discretion of the Mayor and DBKL,” Annuar said.