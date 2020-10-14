Air Selangor: Scheduled water supply disruption in Kuala Langat, Sepang on Oct 20

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications chief Elina Baseri said that the disruption is due to the replacement of valves on distribution pipes would be carried out at the intersection between Jalan Indah 1 and Jalan B48, Taman Desa Indah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — A total of 27 areas in Kuala Langat and Sepang will experience scheduled water cut beginning 9am on October 20 and is expected to fully recover at 5.30pm the next day.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications chief Elina Baseri said that the disruption is due to the replacement of valves on distribution pipes would be carried out at the intersection between Jalan Indah 1 and Jalan B48, Taman Desa Indah.

She said this will enable the plant to operate more smoothly as well as ensure all equipment is in good and optimal condition.

“The time frame for the disruption and restoration of water supply would vary according to the area, depending on the distance of the location of the consumers’ premises and water pressure in the distribution system,” she said in a statement here today.

Air Selangor also advised affected consumers to store sufficient water supply and to use water with care during the scheduled water disruption period.

She said the improvements to the plant’s infrastructure is also part of Air Selangor’s efforts to raise the quality of service for the convenience of the consumers in the future.

For more information, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com as well as refer to all its official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.

The list of areas in Kuala Langat set to experience the scheduled water disruption namely Kampung Kundang, Estate Gadong Quarters, Kampung Batu Untung, Tanjung Sepat New Village, Kampung Batu Laut, Taman Batu Untung, Taman Pelangi, Ladang Batu, Taman Tanjung, Taman Tanjung Sepat Indah, Kampung Orang Asli Tanjung Sepat, Taman Mutiara, Ladang Bedford, Kampung Tanjung Sepat Darat, Kampung Tumbuk, Kampung Tanjung Layang, Tanjung Sepat Police Barrack and Taman Kanchong Laut.

While the areas affected in Sepang are Kampung Bukit Bangkong, Kampung Hulu Teris, Kampung Ulu Chuchoh, Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Bangkong, Tanjung Rhu, Pekan Sungai Pelek, Kem PKLS Hazliza Ulu Teris, Taman Seri Sungai Pelek dan Kampung Baru Sungai Pelek. — Bernama