Johor police complete probe of fatal crash involving Navy personnel

Johor Baru South district traffic police chief Deputy Superintendent Zamri Shariff (right) said investigators had made a recommendation on the appropriate charges. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 13 — The Johor police have submitted the investigation paper on a 23-year-old woman who allegedly killed a Royal Malaysian Navy personnel in a road accident last Saturday to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the papers have been sent to the Johor state legal advisor’s office in Kota Iskandar to be conveyed to the AGC.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the AGC, where after examination, a new decision to charge the suspect will be made,” he said when contacted today.

Separately, the Johor Baru South district traffic police chief Deputy Superintendent Zamri Shariff said investigators had made a recommendation on the appropriate charges but declined to specify which.

Last Saturday at 8.30am, Mohd Rizal Buseri, 31, was killed after a white Perodua Myvi rammed into his Honda Accord that had been waiting at a traffic light intersection in Taman Pelangi in Johor Baru.

The driver of the Myvi driver was arrested and tested positive for methamphetamine use.

The case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving resulting in death, and Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.