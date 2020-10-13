‘I’m the most obedient person’: Muhyiddin reiterates no double standards on ministers for Covid-19 SOPs

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during a live video broadcast press conference at his residence in Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reiterated today that no double standards are being practiced with the Cabinet when it comes to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), as public anger rises against his administration.

After some in the public criticised the fact that he was not even issued a pink band by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to denote his quarantine status, Muhyiddin said he was merely following the instructions given to him by health officials.

“As far as I’m concerned, there are no double standards. The law does not apply separately. It will be applied to my ministers and their deputies too,” he told a virtual press conference.

“Let me explain...even on the allegations that I was not wearing the pink band. I’m the most obedient person. I was told by MOH I was not required to wear it, as I was not like minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan or Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who sat closely beside Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad who tested positive to Covid-19.

“I was 15m far away in the opposite table from [Zulkifl]. If MOH had instructed me to do so I would have worn it...but that’s the impression made by people that there was special treatment,” he said.

With minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali yet to be charged for breaching Covid-19 quarantine rules, Muhyiddin also attempted to placate the public by saying that investigation papers are currently with the Attorney-General’s Chambers for action.

On October 5, Zulkifli tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the Special National Security Council meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office two days before.

Upon confirmation of Zulkifli testing positive, Muhyiddin announced that he would undergo a 14-day self-quarantine period.

Meanwhile, MOH on Sunday has confirmed that all the attendees who were present at the special meeting has been cleared off Covid-19 after tests were completed.