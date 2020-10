Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 660 cases, only two cases were imported from India and Nepal respectively. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Ministry of Health recorded four Covid-19 deaths today, as new cases shoot back up to 660.

But the country also recorded the highest daily recovery rate at 350 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,345.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 660 cases, only two cases were imported from India and Nepal respectively.

He said from the 658 local cases, 618 involved locals while 40 cases involved foreigners.

MORE TO COME