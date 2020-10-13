Dr Mahathir denies supporting ‘someone’ to be PM, Pejuang remains independent

In a short one-minute video, the former prime minister also insisted that his new Parti Pejuang Tanah Air remains independent of any individual or his party. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has clarified today that he has not given his support to a certain candidate who wishes to be the prime minister, following Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s royal audience to prove he has the majority support of Dewan Rakyat.

In a short one-minute video, the former prime minister also insisted that his new Parti Pejuang Tanah Air remains independent of any individual or his party.

“I would like to state that I have never given support to anyone to become the prime minister,” he said, never once mentioning Anwar’s name in his statement.

“I hope there will be no more attempt to paint me as being supportive of this person.”

