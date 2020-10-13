Beijing and Asean have full capacity, responsibility to maintain peace in South China Sea, says China foreign minister

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaking in a joint news conference after a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein in Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said today that China and Asean have the full capacity, wisdom as well as the responsibility to maintain peace and tranquility in the South China Sea.

Speaking in a joint news conference after a bilateral meeting with Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein here today, Wang said Asean should also work together to “remove external obstruction” in the South China Sea.

He said China and Asean should also continue to work for the early conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (CoC).

“We are both in the view that the South China Sea should not be the ground for major power wrestling, teeming with warship.

“China and Asean should work together to remove external obstruction and continue to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DoC) and endeavour for the early conclusion of the effective and meaningful CoC,” said Wang, who is on a two-day official visit here.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said both Malaysia and China had, during the bilateral meeting, agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

“Disputes should be addressed through peaceful means, including through regional dialogues and discussions amongst the parties concerned, without resorting to threat or the use of force,” Hishammuddin said.

The territorial disputes in the strategic South China Sea involved four Asean countries, namely Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, as well as China and Taiwan. — Bernama