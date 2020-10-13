Agong to meet political party leaders to obtain input on purported support, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim waves at reporters as he leaves Istana Negera, Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2020.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah would be calling all political party leaders to provide their input on the matter concerning their support for him.

This follows Anwar's royal audience with His Majesty which took place at Istana Negara earlier today.

Anwar also claimed he has the majority of more than 120 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

"As promised in my previous press conference, I have fulfilled my part in presenting to His Majesty the documents in regards to a formidable majority of elected representatives that are in support of me.

"I therefore urge all parties to give His Majesty an opportunity and space to fulfill his responsibilities in accordance with the Federal Constitution to go through the documents with Tuanku's wisdom and to call political party leaders to affirm said documents," he told a press conference at Le Meridien Hotel here.

When asked, Anwar said the documents comprised statutory declarations (SD) and affirmed documents from political party leaders.

Anwar’s audience today was to convince the Agong that he has enough support from MPs in the Dewan Rakyat to take over the running of the government from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional.

On September 23, Anwar claimed to have enough support in the Dewan Rakyat with a “strong, convincing” majority of MPs said to be backing him in his bid to unseat the PN administration.

Previously, Muhyiddin affirmed that he remained the rightful prime minister until a time that Anwar could demonstrate that he has gained the confidence of the majority of federal lawmakers.

MORE TO COME