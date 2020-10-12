Gambling: Two policemen among trio rearrested after court rejects remand application

Kuala Lumpur police Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the trio were arrested yesterday after they were released on MACC bail, but the court had rejected the police remand application against them today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Three individuals, including two policemen, who were previously detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the investigation into gambling and Macau Scam cases, were arrested again over a gambling case in Cheras.

Kuala Lumpur police Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the trio were arrested yesterday after they were released on MACC bail, but the court had rejected the police remand application against them today.

“A new application will be made soon,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The case will be investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Bernama had reported yesterday that nine individuals including seven police officers and personnel on remand over involvement with an online gambling and money laundering syndicate had been released on MACC bail.

However, police confirmed that eight of them had been detained to give statements on gambling activities around Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama