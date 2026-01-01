KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Internet users in Malaysia can expect to see significant changes in online safety following the enforcement of the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA), which takes effect from today.

According to a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), users can anticipate more consistent and proportionate safety measures from online platforms.

This includes clearer safety information and guidelines, easier ways to report harmful content, more responsive assistance, and better tools and settings to control who can search for, contact, or interact with them.

The MCMC says that for services likely to be used by children, stronger protections are expected to be rolled out in phases.

According to the FAQ, this may include “safer default settings, stronger privacy safeguards, and greater control over interactions”.

According to its FAQ, ONSA supports parents by mandating that online platforms provide enhanced safety tools, clearer settings and better guidance.

This includes controls to manage who can contact children, regulate the content they can access or are recommended, provide clear safe-usage guidelines, and offer straightforward mechanisms for reporting harmful material and seeking help.

The Act is meant to foster a safer online environment for all in Malaysia, with particular focus on protecting children, families, and vulnerable groups. It requires social media platforms to act more responsibly and promptly against harmful content under strengthened safety standards.

“ONSA strengthens protections for children, families, and vulnerable users, while ensuring a safer and more trusted internet for all Malaysians,” the FAQ states.

The law establishes clearer obligations for service providers to safeguard the public, especially these at-risk groups, from harmful online content.

According to the MCMC, ONSA applies to service providers licensed under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588] (CMA 1998). They are Application Service Providers (ASPs), Content Application Service Providers (CASPs), and Network Service Providers (NSPs), collectively referred to as Licensed Service Providers.

“All regulatory responsibilities under ONSA are imposed on Licensed Service Providers. The Act does not apply to individual users,” the FAQ states.

Under the existing licensing framework, a service provider offering internet messaging or social media with over eight million users in Malaysia is deemed to be an ASP licence holder.

“Therefore, these service providers are subject to Malaysia’s regulatory requirements, and all social media platforms meeting the licensing criteria must comply with ONSA,” the FAQ adds.

MCMC further explained that the growth in internet usage has led to increased user exposure to harmful content, including child sexual exploitation, online scams, cyberbullying, and extremist material. ONSA was introduced to tackle this issue by establishing clear obligations for Licensed Service Providers.

A further goal of ONSA is to build public trust by mandating that Licensed Service Providers take active steps to prevent harm, detect and remove damaging content, and enhance online security for everyone.

The FAQ details that licensed ASPs and CASPs must take proactive safety measures. These include: reducing the risk of exposure to harmful material, publishing safety guidelines, providing user safety tools and settings, offering dedicated user support, and simplifying the process for reporting harmful content.

A key obligation is to block access to priority harmful content, such as Child Sexual Abuse Material and financial scam-related material.

These providers must also prepare and publish a formal Online Safety Plan documenting their security measures.

Separately, licensed NSPs are required to cooperate with investigations by providing reasonable technical assistance upon request, supplying relevant information, and permitting compliance inspections.

The First Schedule of ONSA specifies the categories of harmful content it targets. These include CSAM, content related to financial fraud, obscene or indecent material, content likely to cause harassment, distress, fear, or alarm, and material that incites violence or terrorism.

The list also encompasses content that may prompt a child to self-harm, maliciously seditious or hostile material that could disturb public order, and content promoting the use or sale of dangerous drugs.

“Within this framework, CSAM and content related to financial fraud and scams are classified as ‘priority harmful content’, which must be blocked as swiftly as possible due to the severe risk it poses,” the FAQ states.

Furthermore, the Act’s principal provisions are technology-neutral, meaning they do not prescribe specific methods that Licensed Service Providers must adopt.

MCMC is currently evaluating age verification methods, including the potential use of MyKad, passports, and MyDigital ID. This review is being conducted via a regulatory sandbox involving relevant government agencies and social media platforms.

“The assessment will also consider user safety, personal data protection, privacy, and overall alignment with Malaysia’s legal and regulatory framework,” the FAQ states. — Bernama