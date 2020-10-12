CMCO in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor: All govt services to continue operating, says chief secretary to govt

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the use of online applications should also prioritised to minimise physical presence at offices or over-the-counter services. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 12 — All government services will remain operational throughout the implementation of the conditional movement control order (PKPB) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from October 14 to 27, says Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

In a statement today, Mohd Zuki said civil servants would adapt to a rotation system and work from home, based on the requirement.

He said heads of departments were required to comply with the Public Service Department Circular “JPA.SARAAN (S) 256/6 / 31JLD.6 (6)” dated May 2, 2020, for the purpose, and use their discretion and due consideration in the best interest of their staff’s health and welfare.

They should also ensure all safety and health standard operating procedures (SOPs) were fully complied with such as performing body temperature screening, practicing physical distancing, and using face masks and sanitisers.

“This will also apply to any other areas declared as being under the CMCO,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said the use of online applications should also prioritised to minimise physical presence at offices or over-the-counter services.

He added that the National Security Council (MKN) would be issuing a more detailed SOP in the near future.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the Special MKN Meeting had agreed to implement the CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya after receiving advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and taking into account the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in districts such as Klang, Petaling and Gombak. — Bernama