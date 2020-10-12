Banking institutions ready to assist clients in CMCO, EMCO areas

Malaysian bank customers should contact their banks should they need assistance during this CMCO period. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Banking institutions are ready to assist clients thrown in a quandary by the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) or Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) imposed in their respective areas that were prompted by the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) and Association of Islamic Banking Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) said borrowers and customers in CMCO or EMCO areas who face difficulties in making loan or financing repayments should immediately contact their banks to request for repayment assistance.

“Banks are ready to facilitate requests for repayment assistance to suit borrowers and customers’ financial circumstances. They can contact their banks via email or telephone if they are unable to have face-to-face engagements due to restrictions of movement,” said ABM and AIBIM in a joint statement today.

For safety purposes, banks in the CMCO areas are operating with heightened vigilance and adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Borrowers and customers in these affected areas are advised to check on their respective banks’ websites for information on any changes in operating hours or arrangements for over-the-counter services.

“They can also continue to perform banking services at all self-service terminals, such as automated teller machines (ATMs) and cash deposit machines (CDMs) located in the CMCO areas,” they said.

For further information on repayment assistance, members of the public can also contact ABM Connect via the ABM website: https://www.abm.org.my/eabmconnect or AIBIM at 03-2026-8002/8003 or via email: [email protected].

“Borrowers or customers who still face difficulties after consultation with their banks can contact BNMTELELINK at [email protected] or call 1-300-88-5465 or alternatively, seek guidance and explore other options for assistance with AKPK (Counselling and Debt Management Agency) by calling 03-2616-7766,” they added.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his press conference earlier today said the whole of Sabah will come under the CMCO from 12.01 am Oct 13 until Oct 26 while Targeted Enhanced MCO (TEMCO) will be imposed on Felda Umas, Tawau from 12.01 am Oct 13 till Oct 26.

CMCO will also be enforced for the whole of Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya effective 12.01 am on Oct 14 till Oct 27. — Bernama