Selangor DOE detects open burning at illegal dump site in Banting

Selangor Department of Environment director Nor Aziah Jaafar said the department had taken three samples from the illegal site, located near a hypermarket, to be analysed by the Department of Chemistry Malaysia. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 11 — The Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) detected open burning of piles of suspected cable sheaths and electronic circuit boards, at an illegal dump site in Banting today.

Its director, Nor Aziah Jaafar said the department had taken three samples from the illegal site, located near a hypermarket, to be analysed by the Department of Chemistry Malaysia.

“We have installed a barrier tape at the site to avoid any intrusion by irresponsible quarters,” she told Bernama when contacted.

She said the department was also searching for the land owner of the illegal dump site, besides tracing nearby factories producing such waste to complete its investigation.

The investigation is being conducted under Sections 29A and 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director, Norazam Khamis said the firefighters took over an hour to control and put out the fire completely.

Earlier, a one-minute and 14-second video on the open burning went viral on social media, which was alleged to have caused air pollution in several nearby villages. — Bernama