Penang legislative assembly sitting limited to reps, heads of department

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 9 — The Penang legislative assembly sitting next week will be limited to assemblymen and government officials to reduce the number of people there.

State assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang said the second sitting of the legislative assembly will still be held from October 12 to 16, and October 19.

“The legislative sitting will be broadcasted live on the Penang state assembly official website so the media can follow the proceedings online,” he said in a statement today.

He said only heads of departments, other than the assemblymen, will be allowed to attend the sitting this time.

He said the session will be held in accordance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures as advised by the state health department.

“Disinfection procedure will be held on all critical surfaces before the start of the session, everyone’s temperature will be checked and there will be one metre social distance,” he said.

He said all assemblymen will be seated one metre apart with additional clear plastic dividers between them.