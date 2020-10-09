Nando’s confirms one worker at Palm Mall, Seremban outlet has Covid-19, store closed for disinfection

A Nando's staff is seen cleaning a table at one of its eateries. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Popular restaurant chain Nando’s announced that it has temporarily closed its outlet in Palm Mall, Seremban after one of its part-time staff tested positive for Covid-19 today.

Nando’s said its Palm Mall outlet is now temporarily closed for thorough disinfection and cleaning until further notice from the Health Ministry.

“Our crew member is a part-timer and student of a local university and upon hearing of the cases there, he was asked to self-quarantine.

“The crew member has not been to the restaurant since clocking out on 5th October and is being transported to Hospital Rembau for quarantine and treatment,” it said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

“Upon receiving the notice from the Ministry of Health, we immediately closed the restaurant for thorough cleaning and sanitising whilst all crew members on shift have been asked to quarantine and sent for Covid-19 testing in accordance with MOH guidelines,” it added.

Nando’s said it was shocked that its worker had been infected despite its best efforts to keep everyone safe.

“However, with months of preparation, we’re now better equipped to respond to this and wish speedy recovery to our crew member and his loved ones,” it said.

Nando’s said it had taken several precautions, including giving paid leave to all workers who had interacted with the infected part-timer so they could stay at home for the next 14 days pending their Covid-19 test results.

Nando’s also said the infected part-timer had not visited any of its other outlets before or after receiving the test results on October 9.

It stressed that it had “disinfected, cleaned and sanitised our restaurant on 9th October itself”.

Nando’s said it will continue to reinforce extensive precautionary measures at all its outlets, including social distancing, temperature checks and sanitising regularly.

As for those who had visited Palm Mall, Nando’s urged them to stay at home and wait to hear from the Health Ministry based on procedures to trace close contacts.

This is the latest case of Covid-19 positive cases being detected at tenants of shopping malls, with 1Utama Shopping Centre and Setia City Mall being the most recent cases prior to Nando’s announcements today.

All affected shopping malls had however immediately carried out disinfection exercises after reports of Covid-19 cases being detected.