Sarawak minister castigates Covid-19 patient who made false health declaration

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian speaks during a media briefing in Kuching May 14, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Oct 7 — One of the three positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak will be investigated for providing false information on the e-health declaration form, which must be filled upon entering the state, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said today.

“Though the person will be subjected to the law and court, you have unnecessarily jeopardised the lives of your family, your friends and Sarawak,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Dr Sim said the three found positive in Sarawak were infected outside the state, adding that many Sarawakians are still returning from the peninsula and Sabah.

He said it is the responsibility of every Sarawakian to look after the state at this critical time.

He said they should not travel outside Sarawak to stop the import of Covid-19.

“Meetings can be postponed. Even if it is the last ever meeting in your life, there will be many more meetings for you if you are alive,” he added.

In a statement, the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said Sarawak registered three imported Covid-19 cases today.

The three cases are from Simanggang, Kuching and Miri.

They all have a history of travelling outside the state.

SDMC said all persons, either Sarawakians or non-Sarawakian Malaysians and foreign nationals, must fill the e-health declaration form, which among others, requiring anyone to write down their travelling history.

The statement said the state Health Department wants all airline passengers or visitors entering the state to provide the correct information on the places or states they have gone to within 14 days before their arrival in Sarawak.

It said the failure or the refusal of the visitors to provide the correct information could lead to the spread of the virus in the state.

It said such refusal or failure is in breach of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 (Act 342).