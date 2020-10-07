Sarawak DAP chief tests negative for Covid-19 after returning from Sabah election

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen shows his e-health declaration form which he said he filled up as per the SOP. He had recently gotten his test results, which turned out to be negative for the virus. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 7 — DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen today announced he tested negative for Covid-19 after travelling to Sabah last month.

Chong also attached a copy of his test results issued by the Sarawak Health Department together with his press statement, in hopes that it would stop the smearing and defamatory statements made against him ever since he came back from Sabah last month.

According to Chong, he had his swab test taken on Oct 2 after returning from Sabah and the negative test result was received two days later.

“I hope the release of the negative results will put to rest the smearing and defamatory statements made against me, intending to create anxiety and fear amongst the people,” he said in the statement.

Chong had earlier claimed that Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) were making such statements.

“In fact, as the government of the day and having its leaders amongst the members of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, SUPP has access to my test results anytime,” he added.

He claimed that SUPP continued to insinuate that he was infected and can be infectious, which created unnecessary public unease and anxiety even though he had complied fully with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by SDMC.

He also said what SUPP did was “not constructive” in the fight against Covid-19.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the medical staff and the frontliners for their strong commitment and professionalism in handling the matter. Rest assured that DAP Sarawak is with you in our fight together against the pandemic.

“DAP Sarawak has been and will continue to give full co-operation to the Ministry of Health in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and comply with all directives issued. Let us work together to overcome this crisis,” he said.

Chong has been criticised especially by SUPP leaders for attending party activities and not undergoing self-quarantine despite coming back from Sabah, where Covid-19 cases are high.

Chong was in Sabah last month to help with the campaigning for the Warisan-Plus candidates in the recently concluded Sabah state election.

On Sept 30, Chong had explained that he had complied fully with the SOP as he had in fact returned to Sarawak on Sept 20, before any travel restriction was imposed by SDMC for travellers coming in from Sabah and Labuan. — Borneo Post