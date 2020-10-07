Resort owner in Chemor expresses concern over suspected hazardous landfill next door

Sahabat Alam Malaysia field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman collects a sample of the unknown waste from the grounds of the D’Lereng Adventure Camp and Resort reporters in Chemor October 7, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 7 — A resort owner in Ulu Chepor, Chemor here has raised the alarm after finding a landfill of suspected industrial waste on a neighbouring 0.4-hectare piece of land.

D’Lereng Adventure Camp and Resort owner Nasaruddin Umar, 53, said that the unknown waste, which he described as green in colour, was discovered after the resort’s culvert broke about two weeks ago.

“The culvert broke and the area near our pool started to flood. The soil above the culvert was also eroded.

“So when we dug into the land to fix the culvert, we found the green waste material in the soil. The waste also emitted a mild, unpleasant odour,” he told reporters when met at the resort.

Nasaruddin also said the hired backhoe service refused to proceed any further, over fears the authorities might seize the backhoe if the waste material found was hazardous and illegal.

“Our workers who helped out also complained of itchy skin after coming into contact with the waste,” he added.

He also said the villagers and people who visited a homestay about one kilometre from his resort had also complained that the river water near the homestay at times turned green.

“There was also an incident a few months ago where a fish breeder in the village lost all his fish after they all died suddenly. However, we don’t know the actual cause of death,” he said.

D’Lereng Adventure Camp and Resort owner Nasaruddin Umar speaks to reporters in Chemor October 7, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Nasaruddin, who has operated the resort for 10 years, said that he was aware that the neighbouring land was used as a landfill, but did not know what was buried there.

“A year ago, the police cordoned off the land and the Environment Department was also present at the time. However, checks were only conducted on the surface and they did not dig into the ground.

“We did not know what prompted them to visit the area back then, but after discovering the waste, we feel very suspicious now,” he explained.

Nasaruddin also said the authorities have yet to reveal details on the waste.

“We do not know whether the waste is illegal or hazardous. We hope the authorities will take immediate action as we need to protect the river, which is our main and only water source,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman, who was also present today, urged the relevant authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into the disposal of the suspected industrial waste.

“If the waste is really from an industrial material, then the authorities must take action against the party who disposed of it.

“The authorities also should immediately conduct checks and inform the public whether the waste is an environmentally hazardous substance, scheduled waste or just organic compounds,” he said.

Meor also questioned why the party who produced the waste did not dispose of it at the city council’s existing solid waste landfill if it was not hazardous to the environment or a scheduled waste.

Perak Environmental Department director Rosli Zul said the authorities will investigate the matter as soon as possible.

“We will send our officers to the scene to collect the samples. The samples will be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis to determine if the waste is hazardous or not,” he said.

Rosli also said that his department will obtain details of the land owner via the Land and Mines Office.