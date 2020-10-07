Police to call up those behind social media post allegedly mocking Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya October 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Police will call up those behind the Facebook account ‘MGAG’ for allegedly mocking Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah through a picture post.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the department opened an investigation paper after a report was lodged in Senawang, Seremban.

“Investigations are underway and those involved will be called to testify. The case is being investigated according to Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications Act 1998,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, a picture of Dr Noor Hisham holding a press conference from his house was edited in an allegedly ‘demeaning’ manner and posted on social media.

The individual who edited the picture later removed it and apologised. However, the screenshot of the original post had already gone viral by then. — Bernama