Police nab 357 for breaking RMCO rules yesterday, 167 for not wearing masks, says senior minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — A total of 357 people were arrested yesterday for flouting regulations under the Covid-19 recovery movement control order (RMCO), Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said today.

He said the arrests were made after 52,317 inspections nationwide.

Ismail Sabri said 320 were issued compounds, 35 were remanded for further investigations and two were released on police bail.

In a statement, he said 167 were caught for not wearing face masks, 123 for not recording the personal contact details of patrons to their businesses, 34 who failed to observe a physical distance of one metre, and 23 for failing to provide valid travel documents.

He added that five others were arrested for leaving an area designated as under conditional movement control order without permission and five more for breaking their self-quarantine orders.

Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said security personnel arrested 38 undocumented migrants, two skippers and four smugglers under Ops Benteng, aimed at preventing the illegal entry into the country.