Managing director of Selangor company remanded for making false claims under wage subsidy

The suspect's company is alleged to have received about RM400,000 in aid from the Social Security Organisation after he had submitted a false statement of accounts. — Picture by Choo Choy May

ALOR SETAR, Oct 7 — The managing director of a company in Selangor has been remanded for four days for allegedly making false claims under the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Alor Setar Sessions Court assistant registrar Wan Nor Fadzilah Wan Ibrahim issued the remand order against the 33-year-old suspect today.

The suspect, whose company conducts cleaning works, among others, was arrested at the Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here at about 5.30pm yesterday.

His company is alleged to have received about RM400,000 in aid from the Social Security Organisation after he had submitted a false statement of accounts.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap confirmed the case, saying it is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama