Johor police cripple drug trafficking syndicate with arrest of six men, seizure of drugs worth RM11.4m

SHAH ALAM, Oct 7 — Police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate following the arrest of six local men and the seizure of various drugs worth RM11.4 million in four raids around Kota Damansara on Monday.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin said the four raids at different locations at about 10 am was conducted by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

He said that in the first raid, on a double-storey house in Section 5, police found 50 packets of syabu weighing an estimated 51.5 kilogramme as well as 262 packets of substance suspected to be ‘heroin-based’ weighing 98.25kg kept in a room on the ground floor.

“A 23-year-old suspect was arrested in the house and, after interrogation, led police to the arrest of two more suspects, aged 19 and 26, in the second raid on a condominium unit in Jalan Teknologi, Taman Sains Selangor.

“Further inspection of the unit led to the discovery of three grenades, a rifle and 140 live bullets hidden in a box in the kitchen. We are investigating whether this syndicate has any ties with secret societies,” he said at a press conference today.

Noor Azam said that in the third raid, two syndicate members were arrested at a petrol station in Persiaran Surian while another was nabbed by the roadside in Section 5 in the fourth raid.

He said urine tests conducted on all the suspects found four of them to be positive for methamphetamine, ketamin and amphetamine.

“Police also seized three cars — Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Perodua Bezza — as well as cash amounting to RM1,806, three gold chains, nine gold rings and two watches, which were all worth an estimated RM98,162,” he said.

Noor Azam said five of the suspects have been remanded for four days from yesterday while the other has been remanded for seven days also from yesterday to assist in investigations being conducted under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another case, he said police arrested three men, including an Indonesian, and seized 24.39kg of methamphetamine worth an estimated RM1.09 million at a car park in Jalan Gasing, Petaling Jaya last Friday.

He said police arrested the two local men and the Indonesian, aged between 36 and 38, at about 4.30pm after receiving a tip-off from the public and also seized a Toyota Vios vehicle.

“Investigations showed that one of the local men and the Indonesian were at the car park before they were approached by the other suspect driving the Toyota Vios. It was learned that they met so that the driver could hand over the drug.

“The drug was handed over to be sold around the Klang Valley and it is believed to have been obtained from an area up north in the Peninsula,” he said.

He said that based on interrogation, one of the local men works as an e-hailing driver around the Klang Valley while the other runs a car wash centre in Kuala Lumpur. The Indonesian is a fishmonger in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

Noor Azam said one of the local men had a criminal record relating to Section 323 of the Penal Code and also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine while the Indonesian had valid travel documents.

He said all three men have been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for seven days until this Friday and the case is also being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama