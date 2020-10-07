Ismail Sabri: Police inspectors can now issue fines on the spot to Covid-19 SOP flouters

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The police can now issue compounds to individuals who are not adhering to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) immediately, Putrajaya said today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a press briefing today that officers ranking inspector and above now have the authority to do so.

“To make things easier for the police in the field, the Attorney General’s Chambers has agreed to allow the police to issue compounds on the spot,” Ismail said.

The compound for breaking Covid-19 SOPs is currently RM1,000.

