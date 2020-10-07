Human Resources Ministry staff tests positive for Covid-19

The Human Resources Ministry said the close contacts among it's staff have also undergone a health screening and are undergoing the quarantine process at home. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — A Human Resources Ministry (KSM) staff has tested positive for Covid-19, the ministry said in a statement today.

The ministry said that the employee is currently undergoing treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“Therefore, the ministry has taken immediate measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, by submitting a list of close contacts to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The close contacts among KSM’s staff have also undergone a health screening and are undergoing the quarantine process at home,” the statement read.

The ministry said that disinfection procedures would also be done within the premises and its surrounding area, and a swab test would be conducted for KSM’s officers.

“Effective immediately, all programmes and KSM’s activities will be postponed until October 16, 2020,” the ministry said, adding that it would also tighten preventive measures and work with the authorities.