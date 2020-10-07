Azmin says tested twice and is Covid-19 negative but will remain in home quarantine for now

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today is seen working from home. — Picture via Facebook/Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today said he has been tested twice and is Covid-19 free, amid his silence after several politicians and government officials were found to have contracted the infectious virus.

However, the senior minister in charge of international trade and industries said he will continue to self-isolate for now pending a third test at an unspecified date.

“I have taken two Covid-19 tests. Alhamdulillah, the results of both tests were negative. I will continue self-quarantine until the third Covid-19 test at the Putrajaya District Health Office.

“To my fellow Malaysians, warmest wishes: stay safe, stay healthy and together, we shall overcome!” he posted on his Facebook page.

Many Malaysians have been questioning Azmin’s health status as he had not publicly declared if he had been screened for the virus.

Azmin thanked everyone for their concern and included a snapshot in his Facebook showing he is working from home.

“Going through documents and letters while observing self-quarantine at home. Appreciate the concern about my wellbeing,” he added.

Ministers who attended a recent National Security Meeting were called to quarantine themselves after Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic Affairs contracted the virus.