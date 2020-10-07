Anwar: Dr Wan Azizah is Covid-19 negative

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are seen at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre October 7, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has tested negative for Covid-19, her husband and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar shared a picture of Dr Wan Azizah lying in bed and said she was being treated at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC or as it is better known in Malay, PPUM).

“Azizah is being treated at PPUM since yesterday. Covid-19 negative.

“General tests continue. Let’s pray for her,” Anwar posted on his Facebook page.

Dr Wan Azizah has been in hospital since Monday, but the reasons for why she is there have not been revealed.

Several ministers have been quarantined after Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad tested positive for Covid-19.

Zulkifli had attended a National Security Council meeting last week where 90 others were in attendance.