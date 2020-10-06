Tung Shin Hospital says detected five positive Covid-19 cases

Five positive cases have been detected at Tung Shin Hospital in Kuala Lumpur. — Google Map screengrab

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Five positive cases have been detected at Tung Shin Hospital in Kuala Lumpur requiring several departments in the hospital to shut down for sanitation purposes.

In a statement, the hospital’s management said four patients were local while one was a foreigner.

“Tung Shin Hospital would like to inform that five patients have been tested positive for Covid-10 on October 6 2020. Four local patients were detected through pre-surgery screening and a foreigner was detected through pre-travelling screening.

“The District Health Office was immediately notified and the patients had been transferred to Hospital Sungai Buloh for further treatment,” the statement read.

Management added that all staff who attended to the infected were wearing their personal protection equipment, hand sanitised frequently and practised social distancing.

Apart from contact tracing, risk stratification was conducted on the infected and the majority are in the low risk group.

For those in the medium and high risk group, they were tested with the RT-PCR test and placed under home quarantine for 14 days.

“Tung Shin hospital has also closed all affected areas such as A&E Department, Specialist Clinics, Imaging Department, the Covid-19 Isolation Ward for terminal cleaning.

“They shall resume their operations as usual tomorrow and the hospital will continue to take necessary precautionary measures to safeguard our patients, visitors, doctors and staff,” the statement continued.