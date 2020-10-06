Penang Prison isolates inmates after one presumably died of Covid-19

An inmate in the Penang Remand Prison was reported to have died in the prison yesterday presumably from Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 6 — The Penang Remand Prison has taken immediate action to isolate and quarantine all inmates and staff believed to have been in close contact with an inmate who was reported to have died in the prison yesterday.

Its director, Mohamed Jusoh Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the matter but refused to give any details on whether or not the male inmate had died of Covid-19.

“I can only say that the prison has taken necessary action by isolating and placing those who were in close contact with the inmate under quarantine to prevent untoward incidents.

“Whether or not the inmate died of Covid-19, I cannot comment. You have to wait for the Ministry of Health’s statement,” he said.

When asked whether those who were in close contact with the inmate would be required to take Covid-19 test, he said there was a possibility but he refused to comment further.

Meanwhile, Penang Health director Dr Asmayani Khalid, when contacted, also refused to comment or verify.

It is learned that an 85-year-old inmate fell unconscious in the prison yesterday before being taken to Penang Hospital where he was pronounced dead. — Bernama