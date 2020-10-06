Matriculation students allowed to return home for mid-semester break

All students of the 2020/2021 session matriculation programme are allowed to return home for their mid-semester break which begins on October 9. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — All students of the 2020/2021 session matriculation programme are allowed to return home for their mid-semester break which begins on October 9.

Education deputy director-general (school operation sector) Adzman Talib said all students of matriculation colleges in Kedah, Kelantan and Johor are allowed to return home from October 9 to 17.

He said matriculation students in other states can return home beginning October 10 to 18.

“Beginning October 9, parents will be allowed to enter premises of matriculation colleges on weekends and public holidays to visit students, subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“The approval, however, does not apply to students whose home is located in Covid-19 red zone areas,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he advised parents and students to comply with the Management and Operation of Teacher Education Institute and Matriculation College in New Norms Guidelines which is accessible via the Education Ministry’s official portal www.moe.gov.my. — Bernama