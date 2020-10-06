High Court allows in-camera proceedings for ex-spy chief’s RM50.4m CBT trial

Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 5, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The High Court has today allowed several witnesses to testify through in-camera proceedings in former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid’s RM50.4 million criminal breach of trust (CBT) trial.

High Court Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh delivered his decision after hearing submissions from both defence and prosecution yesterday.

The prosecution’s application to have 11 of its 37 witnesses from the Prime Minister’s Department in Hasanah’s trial to be heard ‘in-camera’ as it involved national security matters was originally fixed for decision today.

In-camera proceedings are trials where the public and press are not allowed to observe the procedure or process.

On October 25, 2018, Hasanah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a CBT charge involving RM50.4 million belonging to the Malaysian government.

Hasanah, in her capacity as a civil servant, is alleged to have committed the offence at the office of the director-general, Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department Complex, Federal Government Administrative Centre in Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

She was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction.

