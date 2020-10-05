Sarawak govt approves setting up of Agropark in Saribas, says deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said farmers from the nearby longhouses and villages were welcomed to apply for suitable farming lots in the new 1,400-hectare agropark. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Oct 5 — The Sarawak government has approved the setting up of an agropark at Lubok Tamang in Saribas, about 182km from here, which is deemed as a golden opportunity for those interested to take up modern farming.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said farmers from the nearby longhouses and villages were welcomed to apply for suitable farming lots in the new 1,400-hectare agropark.

“More details on the agropark will be made known to the locals soon,” he said when launching the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) at Rumah Panjang Kamarau, a longhouse at Munggu Prin in Debak, about 200km from here, today.

On Saribas’s new agricultural potential, he said it would include pineapple, banana and coconut commercial cultivation.

“There are other crops like ginger and chili, as well as livestock rearing, and farmers must learn how to diversify their activities to avoid the pains of commodity price drop,” he added.

Uggah, who is also state Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, said the future looked bright for Sarawak as a number of its products had now penetrated the Singapore and China markets.

“This (marketing) is an integral part of modern farming and the government will ensure that all they (the farmers) produce can be sold.

“At the local level, the area farmers’ organisation will be the buyer but we will consider appointing anchor companies with international marketing links,” he said.

On AgriCOP, he said it was for farmers to identify modern farming activities which appealed to them and they could then contact the agriculture office for advice and available assistance.

At the event, Uggah announced a sum of RM500,000 from the Agriculture Facilitation Fund to help Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam carry out more agriculture programmes and activities.

In his speech, Mohd Razi thanked Uggah and the state government for agreeing to set up an agropark at Lubok Tamang and urged fresh graduates to take up the challenge of becoming agropreneurs as commercial agriculture has great potential. — Bernama