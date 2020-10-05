Report: Universiti Utara Malaysia locks down Kedah campus after one student tests positive for Covid-19

Universiti Utara Malaysia’s (UUM) main campus in Sintok, Kedah has reportedly been under lockdown since last night after a student tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Universiti Utara Malaysia’s (UUM) main campus in Sintok, Kedah has reportedly been under lockdown since last night.

According to a Berita Harian report, the decision was made after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

It is understood that the student in question returned from Sabah on September 20, which was before the mandatory screening and home quarantine of arrivals from the state was imposed on September 27.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Ahmad Bashawir Abdul Ghani was quoted by Berita Harian as saying that the student was part of a small Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) that had returned to the Kedah campus for training.

He added that the entire group was now in quarantine.

“The relatively small group only comprised those participating in Palapes training.

“The Health Ministry (MOH) has already been informed of the situation so that it can determine the next steps forward.

“We have cooperated fully with the ministry and will follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as stipulated by the MOH and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), including placing all the students involved in mandatory quarantine,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that in the meantime, all new student registrations will now take place online as no one is allowed on campus.

Yesterday, Kedah registered 113 new Covid-19 cases, the second-highest tally in Malaysia after Sabah’s 126 cases.