A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Malaysia announced 432 new Covid-19 cases today, a new record daily high for the country as minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad tested positive earlier and most of the Cabinet are placed on house quarantine.

Out of those cases, 429 were local cases and just three were import cases.

MORE TO COME