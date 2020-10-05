Health Ministry announces three new Covid-19 clusters in Kedah, Terengganu

Health workers test a Kampung Baru resident for Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur April 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Ministry of Health has announced today three new Covid-19 clusters it newly discovered, two in Kedah and another in Terengganu.

The clusters in Kedah are called Bah Sintok cluster and Jeram clusters, while the one in Terengganu is called the Bah Tanjung cluster.

In a statement today, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the index patient for the Bah Sintok cluster is a 23-year-old returnee from Sabah on September 20, but only tested positive on October 2.

“Close contact screening was conducted, and 11 more cases were reported, all which were brought to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Kedah,” he said.

Up until 12pm today, 165 people have been tested under the Bah Sintok cluster, with 61 confirmed negative and 92 still waiting for their results.

For the Jeram cluster also in Kedah, the index patient has been identified as a 31-year-old local woman, who was confirmed positive complaining of harsh coughs and constant headaches.

“Subsequently, close contact screening was conducted, and three more positive cases were discovered. They were also brought to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital.

In the same time period, a total of 65 people has been tested under the Jeram cluster, with four positive cases, 50 negative cases and four waiting for results.

In Terengganu, the Bah Tanjung cluster’s index patient was a 41-year-old man who had recently travelled to Sabah.

“Close contact screening was also conducted, and 6 more cases were reported, all of whom are local and were brought to Hulu Terengganu Hospital for treatment.

A total of 245 people has been tested under the Bah Tanjung cluster, with seven positive cases, 113 negative cases and 125 still awaiting results.

The exact cause of infection for all the clusters are still under investigation, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Malaysia recorded the highest number of new cases today, at 432, breaking the previous record of 317 just recorded two days ago.