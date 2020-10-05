Flash floods hit several low-lying areas in Kota Kinabalu

Giling at Jalan Telipok-Tuaran is inundated by floodwater. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 5 — Several low-lying areas, especially in Jalan Tuaran and Telipok, were hit by flash floods following a heavy downpour here.

Kampung Rampayan in Menggatal was hit by rising floodwater, which was inching closer and closer to factories located nearby.

A resident said the flash floods were triggered by heavy rain that lasted all night, which showed no sign of ceasing anytime soon as of 9.30am today.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said they have received reports on flash floods in Taman Telipok Jaya at Jalan Tuaran, Kampung Kaulan Tuaran and Kampung Lrg Pulau.

Yesterday, the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) issued an alert level weather warning with heavy rain for Sabah that would last until today.

According to a statement of the National Weather and Geophysic Operation Centre, the condition was forecasted to affect the interior namely Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Keningau.

“It will also hit west coast areas including Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud; as well as Kudat and Kota Marudu while in Labuan, the condition is expected to occur from tomorrow and on Tuesday,” said the statement. — Borneo Post Online