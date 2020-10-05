DAP’s Kampung Tunku assemblyman tests positive for Covid-19, says has been in self-quarantine

Lim Yi Wei attends a forum at Sunway University in Petaling Jaya in this file picture taken on July 9, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — DAP’s Lim Yi Wei issued a statement today to say she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

She said on her return from the Sabah state elections on September 27, she did her first swab test at KLIA2.

“On September 30, I called Pejabat Kesihatan Daerah (KPD) Petaling to find out my results. They were negative. I was asked to come the next day to remove the bracelet. However, I experienced some symptoms associated with Covid-19.

“Upon PKD’s advice, I took a 2nd swab test on October 2 and continued self-quarantine until I received the news from PKD today (October 5),” she said in the statement.

She went on to say her team has self-quarantined since Day 1 and although their tests came back negative, they will be doing a second test.

Lim urged those who had come in close contact with her to do a screening at the nearest health clinic.