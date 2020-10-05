Covid-19 test a must for tertiary students from other states, Labuan, says Sarawak Disaster Management Committee

A health worker in protective suit swabs a driver’s mouth at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Petaling Jaya March 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 5 — It is compulsory for all students of public and private tertiary institutions who have reported themselves in Sarawak to undergo Covid-19 screening.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) in a statement today said the decision on this compulsory screening was made at its meeting today, whereby the students involved could take the swab test at the nearest health clinic.

“The management of these tertiary institutions need to immediately contact the respective Division Health Offices over the matter,” it said.

It also stated that one Covid-19 positive case had been detected in Kuching district, bringing the total number of cases in Sarawak to 718.

To date, three districts in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Sibu and Lawas have been categorised as yellow zones, while 37 other districts in the state still remain as green zones. — Bernama