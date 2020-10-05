Covid-19: 383 Kemas pre-schools, nurseries closed in KL, Putrajaya, Labuan, says D-G

A notice of closure is seen at a kindergarten in Gelugor after the movement control order in this file picture taken on March 17, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — A total of 383 Community Development Department (Kemas) preschools (tabika) and nurseries (taska) have been closed to date, said its director-general Datuk Mohamad Yasid Bidin.

He said the closure involved its tabika and taska in three states, namely Kedah, Sabah and Terengganu which have turned into red zones due to the sudden hike in Covid-19 cases.

“In Kedah, 276 tabika are closed, Sabah (96) and Terengganu (2), while another nine are taska in Sabah,” he told reporters after officiating at the Federal Territories Kemas Potential Day closing ceremony, held at the Kemas Community Activities Centre in Kg. Sri Batu, here, today.

In his speech, Mohamad Yasid said Kemas Potential Day was celebrated via online this year with the participation of 316 tabika in the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Among the talent shows held were hand puppetry, storytelling, Quran hafazan (recitation by memory) and public speaking. — Bernama