UMT allows students to stay on campus despite registration delay due to Covid-19

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 4 — Despite postponing the student registration session which is supposed to start today to Thursday due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) allows students who arrive today to stay on campus.

UMT vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Nor Aieni Mokhtar said as of 2pm, 12 new students out of the 2,480 students for the 2020/2021 Session had registered at the university’s residential college and out of that number, two of them chose to stay on campus.

“A total of 623 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Foundation and diploma students, international students as well as student leaders have been in residential colleges since August.

“UMT provides cafeteria and cooperative facilities for students who are on campus to purchase food and daily necessities,” she said in a statement today.

In the meantime, she said, UMT held a ‘Minggu Jalinan Mesra’ (Friendly Networking Week) from September 27 to 29 and the New Student Pledge ceremony on September 29 through Webex application which was participated by more than 2,000 UMT students, deans and key officials.

She said the online teaching and learning (PdP) sessions for all courses will start on October 11 to December 31.

Nor Aieni said UMT would channel the appropriate assistance to almost 300 students who have been identified as not having online learning equipment such as laptops.

She said a total of RM667,000 was also allocated for the welfare of B40 and asnaf students affected by the spread of Covid-19 and the contribution would be channeled in the near future. — Bernama