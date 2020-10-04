Health Ministry identifies two new Covid-19 clusters in Sabah, Selangor

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya October 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Two new Covid-19 clusters were identified by the Ministry of Health today, with one in Selangor and another in Sabah.

The new cluster in Selangor is dubbed the Embun cluster while the one in Sabah is dubbed the Kau Sing cluster.

In a statement today, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the index patient for the Kau Sing cluster is a 29-year-old Malaysian man who tested positive for Covid-19 through individual screening on September 25 and has subsequently been admitted at Tawau Hospital, Sabah.

“Subsequently, close contact screening was conducted and six more positive Covid-19 cases were identified. Of the seven cases detected positive, five cases were Malaysian citizens and two were non-citizen cases. They were admitted to Tawau Hospital, Sabah,” he said.

Until 12pm today, some 27 people have already been screened under the Kau Sing cluster, with nine confirmed negative while 11 others are still waiting for results.

For the Embun cluster in Selangor, the index case is a 41-year-old man who was tested positive through symptomatic screening on September 29 and has then been subsequently admitted to Sungai Buloh hospital.

“Subsequently, close contact screening was conducted and four more positive Covid-19 cases were identified.

“All these positive cases involving Malaysian citizens. They were also admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment, “ said Dr Noor Hisham.

For the Embun cluster, the ministry has screened 53 people, with 21 negative while 26 others are waiting for results.

The exact cause of infection for both clusters are still under investigation said Dr Noor Hisham.

Malaysia record 293 new cases today compared to 67 new recoveries.

Death tally due to Covid-19 still remains at 137.