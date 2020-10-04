Driver dies after acid-laden truck overturns on KL-Karak Highway

KUANTAN, Oct 4 — A man died after the acid-laden truck that he was driving overturned at KM 43 of the Kuala Lumpur - Karak Highway yesterday.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said in the 9.19pm incident, the victim P. Siniwasan, 56, died at the scene.

He said the victim from Kampung Seri Serendah, Selangor who was on his way to Bentong from Kuala Lumpur was believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it skidded, hit a wall and overturned.

“The incident caused the contents of the tanker which was hydrochloric acid to spill onto the road. The victim’s body was taken to Bentong Hospital for post mortem,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) Hazardous Material (Hazmat) Unit Team was immediately informed for further action.

Meanwhile, JBPM Pahang in a statement said a wheel loader was deployed to remove the front end of the truck and the trapped victim.

Five engines and 35 members and officers from Bentong, Gebeng and KLCC Fire Stations were rushed to the scene.

“The Hazmat team carried out tactical work to neutralise the acid and subsequently monitored the removal of the chemical substance to ensure no hazardous elements were left at the scene,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Anih Berhad in a statement today informed that the right lane at the accident location was opened to road users at 6.46am today.

The related authorities are still monitoring and washing off the chemical, it said while advising road users to take heed of instructions given by workers at the location. — Bernama