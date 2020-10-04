Covid-19: One new local transmission recorded, Sibu district now yellow zone, says SDMC

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Oct 4 — Sarawak recorded a new locally transmitted Covid-19 case which was registered in Sibu district today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 717, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the latest case (Case 717) involved a local man who underwent a health check and Covid-19 screening prior to working at a local company in Kuching.

“The case underwent a health examination and screening at a government health clinic in Kota Samarahan on October 2 and the result of the Covid-19 RT-PCR test returned positive on October 3,” it said in a statement.

The committee said prior to arriving in Samarahan on October 1, Case 717 was only in Sibu district and had worked at a shipping port in Sibu until September 30.

“The case had never travelled abroad nor visited areas that were at high risk of infection.

“In Kota Samarahan, the case was placed at a workers’ housing belonging to his new employer’s company with other workers and was instructed to undergo a health check before starting work,” it said.

It noted that the patient, who is asymptomatic, has been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on the same day his result was obtained.

“This case is categorised as a local infection based on the movement of the case over the past month.

“Tracking of his close contacts is now in full swing including his family members, co-workers and social contacts,” it said.

It added that the case has been registered in Sibu districted based on his movement event though this case was detected in Samarahan district.

SDMC said with this new positive case recorded, Sibu district has now changed its status from green to yellow zone.

It also said with the addition of this new case, this resulted in 16 patients now being treated at hospitals throughout the state of which eight are treated at SGH, five at Miri Hospital, two at Sibu Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital.

“There are also no Covid-19 patients who had recovered or were discharged from hospitals today.

“The total number of recoveries remain at 682 which accounts for 95.25 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), SDMC said two new cases were recorded today with one case pending lab test result.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

Kuching and Lawas districts remain as yellow zones following the three locally infected cases in Lawas and one local case in Kuching reported in the last 14 days. — Borneo Post