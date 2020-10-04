CM Dept: Individuals from peninsula, Labuan, Sarawak need special passes to enter Sabah

A health worker checks the temperature of a motorist in Labuan during the movement control order March 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — Individuals from Labuan, Sarawak and peninsula Malaysia must apply to the Sabah government for a special pass if they want to enter the state during the inter-district travel control.

The Internal Affairs and Research Office in the Chief Minister’s Department, in a statement today, said applications could be made on the website of the office at https://hednp.sabah.gov.my.

‘’However, exemptions are given to citizens who are from Sabah, holders of passes issued by the Sabah Immigrations Department who are in the peninsula, Sarawak, Labuan and couples conducting essential services,’’ said the statement.

On Thursday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government would implement the inter-district control for Sabah from yesterday to October 16. — Bernama